Swiss authorities protect UNESCO pile dwellings from beavers

Historic pile dwelling settlements on Lake Inkwil in northwestern Switzerland have now been protected against beaver damage. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss authorities have completed special measures to protect UNESCO-heritage pile dwelling settlements on Lake Inkwil, between cantons Bern and Solothurn, from beaver damage.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Pfahlbauten im Inkwilersee sind für Jahrzehnte geschützt Original Read more: Pfahlbauten im Inkwilersee sind für Jahrzehnte geschützt

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The project to protect the ancient stilt villages against damage from beavers, which costs CHF800,000, has been completed, the cantons said on Monday in a joint statement.

Construction work in Lake Inkwil was completed on schedule at the beginning of December. The large island and the nearby lake bed were covered with rodent grids, gravel and special earth mixture.

The UNESCO World Heritage site will thus be preserved in good conditions for future generations and protected from beavers, the statement said. The costs of these protective measures were shared between the two cantons – CHF300,000 each – and CHF200,000 for the federal government.

More

More How science is helping unearth ancient submerged Alpine settlements This content was published on Researchers continue to be surprised by new stilt house findings in and around the Alps and what remains to be uncovered. Read more: How science is helping unearth ancient submerged Alpine settlements

Deadwood stock restored

Nature conservation also played a role in the protective measures. According to the cantons, this included protecting the beaver and the breeding area on the island. Following the construction work, the original stock of deadwood on the lake bed in the shore area was restored.

The aim is to create habitats and structures for fish, birds and other small animals. Piles of branches were also erected on the island. The trunks of the remaining trees on the island were carefully protected with rodent netting in order to preserve them as nesting trees.

More

More Swiss Abroad Swiss cantons allowed to shoot beavers under specific conditions This content was published on The Swiss federal government has updated the Hunting Ordinance to include provisions for regulating beaver populations. Read more: Swiss cantons allowed to shoot beavers under specific conditions

The artificial beaver replacement structure on the small island will be dismantled after the birds’ breeding season. The beavers had already built new dens in other places, it was said.

Site of international importance

According to the cantons, the large island in Lake Inkwil is a long-standing protected archaeological site. As part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site “Prehistoric Pile Dwellings around the Alps”, it enjoys the highest level of protection and is of international importance.

The protected area includes the island and the neighbouring lake bed, where well-preserved settlement remains from the Neolithic and Bronze Age (3800 to 850 BC) can be found.

Almost 1,000 pile dwelling sites have been documented in lakes, rivers and bogs in six countries around the Alpine region (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Slovenia). In 2011, the United Nations culture agency UNESCO attributed World Heritage status to 111 of the sitesExternal link.

Translated from German by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories