Swiss-directed movie 'September 5' nominated for 10 German Film Award

Swiss film 'September 5': 10 nominations for German Film Award
Swiss film 'September 5': 10 nominations for German Film Award Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss-directed movie ‘September 5’ nominated for 10 German Film Award
Listening: Swiss-directed movie ‘September 5’ nominated for 10 German Film Award

The film September 5, by Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum, has been nominated in ten categories at the German Film Awards ceremony.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The film therefore starts as odd-on favourite to win the Golden Lola – the German equivalent of an Oscar for best movie.

The thriller about the bombing of the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich is among the nominees for best film, the German Film Academy announced. The film recounts the events from the point of view of an American TV crew that was to cover the sports competition.

September 5 is also in the running for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while actress Leonie Benesch is in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

In the category for best film, six productions are in the running. Among them is the drama In Liebe, Eure Hilde by German director Andreas Dresen, which tells the story of the resistance to Nazism carried out by Hilde Coppi (1909-1943).

Also worth mentioning is the nomination of The Seed of the Sacred Fig by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, already an Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film for Germany. The film deals with the protests that broke out in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

The awards will be presented on 9 May in Berlin.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

