Swiss trains win global design prize

(Train)spot the two-time Red Dot winner, and note the coat of arms featuring an ibex. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The new Rhaetian Railway (RhB) trains have won two Red Dot Awards for product design.

This content was published on April 21, 2021 - 17:39

Keystone-SDA/sm

Designed by studio NOSE in Zurich, the “Capricorn” trains were created according to the specifications of the narrow-gauge railway in Graubünden in eastern Switzerland. The name Capricorn is the Romansh word for the ibex that live in the region.

The design is intended to represent the RhB as a “high-performance, modern and comfortable mountain railway with Graubünden charm and character”. The Capricorn’s Red Dot Awards, announced on Wednesday, are for its exterior appearance as well as interior design.

External Content Capricorn test drive

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. The award has been presented by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen in Essen, Germany, since 1955. Other winners over the years include famous names like Google, Maserati and Sony.

The RhB has ordered 56 Capricorns from Swiss train manufacturer Stadler. It is the largest purchase of rolling stock in the history of the railway. So far it has received 16 of the trains, 13 of which are now in service. The 56th vehicle is expected to be delivered in mid-2024.



