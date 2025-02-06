Switzerland to cut funding for gala cultural events from 2029

Also affected are Artlink, the Fribourg Film Festival FIFF, the International Short Film Festival Winterthur, the Salon africain du salon du livre de Genève, the film distributor Trigon-Film, the Unesco Fonds international pour la diversité culturelle, the film production fund Visions Sud Est, the Zürcher Theater Spektakel and the Südkulturfonds.
From 2025, the SDC has cut its funding for cultural cooperation by 45% from CHF3.7 million to CHF2 million per year. The remaining funds could be affected by further cuts.
In December, parliament cut CHF110 million from the 2025 international cooperation budget and CHF321 million from the financial plan covering the the years 2026 to 2028.
Switzerland cuts foreign aid to Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia
This decision comes after the parliament allocated less funding for foreign aid in December than the government had requested.
