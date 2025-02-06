Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland to cut funding for gala cultural events from 2029

The federal government will cut funding for important cultural players from 2029
The federal government will cut funding for important cultural players from 2029 Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Large-scale Swiss cultural events, such as the Locarno Film Festival, will lose state funding from 2029 as part of a cost-cutting drive by the administration.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will dissolve partnerships with cultural events, also including the Culturescapes Festival and the Visions du Réel documentary film festival.

Also affected are Artlink, the Fribourg Film Festival FIFF, the International Short Film Festival Winterthur, the Salon africain du salon du livre de Genève, the film distributor Trigon-Film, the Unesco Fonds international pour la diversité culturelle, the film production fund Visions Sud Est, the Zürcher Theater Spektakel and the Südkulturfonds.

From 2025, the SDC has cut its funding for cultural cooperation by 45% from CHF3.7 million to CHF2 million per year. The remaining funds could be affected by further cuts.

In December, parliament cut CHF110 million from the 2025 international cooperation budget and CHF321 million from the financial plan covering the the years 2026 to 2028.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

