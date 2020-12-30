Ticino architect Luigi Snozzi dies

Luigi Snozzi in 1996 Keystone / Str

Luigi Snozzi, considered the leader of the so-called new Ticino school of architecture, has died aged 88 in Minusio, southern Switzerland.

This content was published on December 30, 2020 - 15:27

swissinfo.ch/ts

Snozzi died on Tuesday at the Casa Rea old people’s home in Minusio, according to Swiss public radio, RSI. The cause of death was Covid-19.

Born in Mendrisio in 1932, Snozzi graduated from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. He worked in Locarno (1958), Zurich (1975-88) and Lausanne (1988), and collaborated with Mario Botta, Tita Carloni, Aurelio Galfetti, Bruno Jenni (his brother-in-law) and Livio Vacchini.

He taught at the federal technology institute in Zurich (1970s and 2003-04) and Lausanne (1985-97), as well as at various universities and schools of architecture in Switzerland and abroad.

Snozzi's buildings, often realised in exposed concrete, always strive for a relationship with the city. His most famous works include the Snider and Cavalli houses in Verscio. His urban planning projects include the redevelopment of the convent area in Monte Carasso.

“There is nothing to invent – everything is to be found again,” Snozzi once said.