Zurich Film Festival to honour Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is expected to pick up her award in person
Keystone-SDA
Hollywood star Pamela Anderson will be honoured at this year's Zurich Film Festival for her career and her role in the film The Last Showgirl.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The film The Last Showgirl by director Gia Coppola will be shown in Zurich on October 4, according to the Zurich Film Festival communiqué.

In the lead role, Anderson plays 50-year-old showgirl Shelley, who realizes that her long-running show is coming to an end. “Pamela embodied the role of Shelley with heart and soul and captivated us from the very beginning”, Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of the festival, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The drama celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. For US actress Anderson, who became famous in Baywatch, the leading role was a dream come true. “I think I’ve been preparing for this part my whole life,” said Anderson in Toronto.

In addition to Anderson, other film greats will receive a ‘Golden Eye’ in Zurich. The award will also go to Swedish Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and actor Jude Law for their outstanding acting performances.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

