Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe

The 21st ZFF will show 114 films and present an award to Russell Crowe Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from September 25 to October 5. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le 21e ZFF montrera 114 films et remettra un prix à Russell Crowe Original Read more: Le 21e ZFF montrera 114 films et remettra un prix à Russell Crowe

The high number of films premiering shows the confidence the industry has in the ZFF, said festival director Christian Junge to the media in Zurich on Thursday. Together with festival president Doris Fiala, he listed the names of the big screen stars who will be visiting the festival on the banks of the river Limmat.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

While the names of Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Noah Baumbach had already been announced, Russell Crowe’s presence had not been announced until today. The 61-year-old New Zealand actor will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Film fans will also be able to see him on the festival’s big screen in the film “Nuremberg” in the role of Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch