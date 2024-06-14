Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Zurich art museum to remove suspected Nazi-looted works

A visitor stands before a row of paintings on a wall at an art gallery.
Part of the E.G. Bührle collection at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Keystone/Walter Bieri

During a further provenance assessment, the E.G. Bührle Collection has found five works that could fall under the scope of the latest guidelines for dealing with Nazi-looted art. The works will be removed from an exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zürich. 

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The re-examination of the provenance of the works was based on the a new set of best practices for dealing with looted art published by the US State Department in March of this year, the E.G. Bührle Collection Foundation announced on Friday. 

The paintings in question are by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin, among others. According to the statement, the foundation intends to seek fair and equitable solutions with the descendants or other legal successors of the former owners.

+ Read more:  Looted art: the woman tackling Switzerland’s historical burden

In addition to the five works that could fall under the new best practices, a further work has been identified as a case that requires special consideration. 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. 

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR