Zurich’s Volkshaus declines to host Red Culture Days

The Volkshaus Zürich has cancelled its rental agreement with the organisers of the Red Culture Days, citing two planned events that it says conflict with the venue’s core values, the Volkshaus Foundation announced on Friday.

An internal review revealed that the video installation The One Who Resists and the event organised by the Learning Palestine collective glorified violence and dehumanised opponents. This content contradicts the mission statement of the centre, which excludes racist, anti-Semitic or violence-glorifying events.

The foundation had asked the organisers to cancel the two events. As they did not comply with the request, the contract was cancelled with immediate effect on Friday afternoon. The events planned in the Volkshaus as part of the Red Culture Days could therefore not take place.

The organisers of the cultural days stated in a communiqué in the evening that they had been unable to comment. In the current situation, a cultural festival of the working class must address the genocide of the Palestinian people.

The Volkshaus Foundation’s justification was meagre. Contrary to reports, the Volkshaus had not made any accusations of racism or anti-Semitism against the organisers. The decision was based on slogans. The cancellation at short notice reportedly affects eleven items on the Volkshaus programme.

Anna Mangold from the project management was quoted in the press release as saying that it was offensive how a former socialist cultural venue such as the Volkshaus dealt with the organisers. Legal and political steps are being examined.

In the meantime, the Red Culture Days are in contact with other venues. The Workers’ Culture Festival is set to take place from October 30 to November 9. The events will take place in various spaces relevant to the history of the labour movement.

