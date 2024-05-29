Darktrace, Vistry Group up for promotion to FTSE 100

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Cybersecurity company Darktrace and homebuilder Vistry Group are two candidates for inclusion in the FTSE 100 in the upcoming quarterly review, index provider LSEG said in a note released late on Tuesday.

Online grocer Ocado and asset manager St James’s Place are candidates for deletion from the FTSE 100 and inclusion in the mid-cap FTSE 250, LSEG said.

Also up for inclusion in the mid-cap index are Alpha Group International, Brunner Investment Trust and XPS Pensions Group, the company said.

“The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 4th June 2024. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 5th June,” LSEG said.