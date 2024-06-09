Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate article added to Aargau constitution

Field in Aargau
Watering vegetable fields in Aargau, northern Switzerland Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Voters in the Swiss canton of Aargau have approved an amendment writing a climate article into its constitution. The new article aims to strengthen the canton’s responsibility for climate protection.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA/ts

The article, approved by 56.8% of voters on Sunday, says the canton and the municipalities are committed to limiting climate change and strengthening their ability to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change. In doing so, they must take into account the objectives of the federal government and the international agreements that are binding for Switzerland.

+ Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights

The climate article caused little debate in the run-up to the vote. Only the right-wing Swiss People’s Party was against it, describing the article as superfluous.

All other parties supported the article passed by parliament. Those in favour stated that a legal basis for climate protection and a binding obligation should be created.

The cantons of Basel City, Bern, Geneva, Glarus, Vaud and Zurich, among others, already have a climate article in their constitutions. The canton of Fribourg has its own climate law.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

