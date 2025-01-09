Referendum launched against Swiss electronic ID

Swiss citizens will probably have to vote again on proposals to introduce an electronic identity. The Mass-Voll group announced on Thursday that it was launching a referendum against the e-ID.

According to the group, digital surveillance and control is becoming increasingly widespread. They also stated that the Swiss people have put a stop to this and have already rejected e-ID in 2021 with a 64% no vote.

“In total disregard of the will of the people, Parliament still wants to introduce the e-ID. This is unacceptable,” said Mass-Voll.

The collection of signatures begins this Thursday, the group told news agency Keystone-SDA. They have until April 19 to collect the necessary 50,000 signatures to trigger a nationwide referendum.

