Referendum launched against Swiss electronic ID

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss citizens will probably have to vote again on proposals to introduce an electronic identity. The Mass-Voll group announced on Thursday that it was launching a referendum against the e-ID.

According to the group, digital surveillance and control is becoming increasingly widespread. They also stated that the Swiss people have put a stop to this and have already rejected e-ID in 2021 with a 64% no vote.

“In total disregard of the will of the people, Parliament still wants to introduce the e-ID. This is unacceptable,” said Mass-Voll.

The collection of signatures begins this Thursday, the group told news agency Keystone-SDA. They have until April 19 to collect the necessary 50,000 signatures to trigger a nationwide referendum.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

