Swiss citizens submit signatures for referendum to simplify naturalisation

Swiss flag
Currently more than a quarter of the population in Switzerland does not have equal political rights, the committee points out. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss politicians are likely to return soon to the issue of simplified naturalisation. The committee behind the popular initiative "For modern citizenship rights" (democracy initiative) submitted around 105,000 certified signatures in Bern on Thursday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The democracy initiative wants to make naturalisation easier. It demands that naturalisation should be possible after five years of legal residence in Switzerland, regardless of the settlement permit held by the person.

The petition for a referendum on the issue was launched by the civil society alliance Aktion Vierviertel (quarter movement). In the past three months alone, around 50,000 people have signed the initiative, the committee announced. In total, the committee collected more than 135,000 signatures; of these, 104,603 certified signatures were submitted.

+ Golden passport? Certain groups struggle to become Swiss, study shows

According to the committee, this shows that Switzerland needs to tackle its democratic deficit. Today, it excludes more than a quarter of the resident population from holding equal political rights. This is unworthy of a democracy, it added.

Adapted from German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Beer sales dampened by bad weather

More

Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

This content was published on The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.

Read more: Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

