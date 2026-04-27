More Swiss working beyond retirement age

The large cohorts of baby boomers are increasingly moving into the over-64 age group, causing it to grow significantly. Keystone-SDA

The share of people aged 64 and older in the overall workforce in Switzerland has more than doubled since 2005, according to new figures from the Swiss Labour Force Survey.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Immer mehr Menschen arbeiten über das Pensionsalter hinaus Original Read more: Immer mehr Menschen arbeiten über das Pensionsalter hinaus

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Twenty years ago, around 87,000 people were working after reaching the standard retirement age; by 2025, this number had risen to 220,000. According to an analysis by the financial news agency AWP, this figure is now roughly two and a half times the 2005 level.

Among other things, this increase reflects demographic trends: the large cohorts of baby boomers are increasingly moving into the over-64 age group, causing it to grow significantly.

More

More Swiss Abroad Why many Swiss choose to emigrate in old age This content was published on Is a Swiss pension enough to allow you to stay in Switzerland when you retire? For many, the answer is no. They often leave due to financial difficulties. Read more: Why many Swiss choose to emigrate in old age

At the same time, there is a trend toward longer working lives in old age: currently, around 12% of those over 64 are employed, compared to 7% in 2005. The statistics, updated in mid-April, also show that both genders are equally more likely to be employed.

More than half of full-time workers aged 64 and older are self-employed. However, most work 50% of full-time hours or less. Only about one-seventh are employed full-time.

Overall, those aged 64 and older accounted for 4.5% of the workforce in 2025, more than double the proportion in 2005 (2.1%).

Translated from German with AI/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories