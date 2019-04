This content was published on March 21, 2019 3:05 PM

Discos have developed along with society, and in many ways preempted modern-day digital culture. That's according to an exhibitionexternal link at the Art Museum in Fribourg, which examines early versions of the discotheque from the 1960s onwards.

The exhibition brings together Californian counter culture, pop and psychedelic movements, and pioneers of radical Italian architecture. It is based on unpublished archives and original works. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram