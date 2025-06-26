Dollar, Yields Fall as Fed Rate Outlook Shifts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar fell and Treasury yields declined on bets that US interest rate cuts could come sooner than expected, following a report that President Donald Trump may fast-track his pick for the next Federal Reserve chair.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback dropped 0.4% to the lowest level in more than three years. Treasury yields fell across the curve, with the 10-year rate down three basis points to 4.26%.

The moves followed a Wall Street Journal report that Trump may announce Jerome Powell’s replacement as soon as September, an unusually early appointment that may effectively create a shadow central bank chair with the power to influence sentiment. That has reinforced expectations of a more dovish leaning Fed, after Trump repeatedly criticized Powell for holding rates steady.

“Trump has been talking about lower rates so he will pick someone who aligns with his views,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at ANZ Banking Group. “Whoever he announces will likely be dovish and will likely give further downside impulse to the dollar.”

Markets are pricing 62 basis points of easing from the Fed by the end of the year, one basis point more than on Wednesday. The chance of a cut in July remains at around 20%.

S&P 500 equity futures rose 0.2% after the main benchmark closed flat in the previous session. European and Asian stocks also advanced.

The dollar has tumbled more than 8% this year, as traders responded to on-again, off-again tariffs and raised broader questions about the role of the greenback in global trade.

“Trump’s agenda is driving down rates,” said Xin-Yao Ng, investment director at Aberdeen Investments. “That will hopefully help support investments and spending in the economy, but could drive inflation up at a time when there is already a lot of inflationary pressure. That will cause the dollar to weaken.”

Oil extended gains after US President Donald Trump said his maximum pressure campaign on Iranian oil will continue, and a government report showed another large decline in American crude stockpiles. Brent crude traded near $68 a barrel.

Corporate Highlights:

Shell Plc said it has no intention of making a takeover offer for BP Plc, refuting an earlier report that two of Europe’s biggest companies were in active merger talks.

Hennes & Mauritz AB profit was buoyed by tighter cost control and demand for its women’s fashion and sportswear ranges in the second quarter, a sign Chief Executive Officer Daniel Erver’s turnaround strategy is finally progressing.

The fraud allegations enveloping French payments firm Worldline SA have prompted questions from employees at Credit Agricole SA, who want to know why executives agreed to closer ties with the payment firm last year, Bloomberg News has reported.

Micron Technology Inc., Wall Street’s favorite chipmaker this year, delivered an outlook that wasn’t quite rosy enough to keep its 2025 rally going.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 8:36 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1698

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 144.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1626 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3726

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $108,034.45

Ether rose 2.2% to $2,493.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $67.88 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,346.83 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Joanna Ossinger, Richard Henderson, Joanne Wong and Aline Oyamada.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.