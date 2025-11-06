Switzerland lowers prices of 300 drugs
As part of its 2025 annual review, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has reduced the prices of almost 300 medicines on the speciality list (ES) by an average of 12%, generating savings of at least CHF65 million as of December 1.
The criteria used are effectiveness, appropriateness and cost-effectiveness (EAE), the FOPH indicated in a note today. This is an important contribution to cost containment in the health sector.
The drugs concerned mainly treat cardiovascular, respiratory and infectious diseases. For 50% of the original preparations no reduction was necessary, as they are already cost-effective compared to international comparisons. In contrast, for 70% of generics, co-marketing and biosimilars, cuts were triggered.
The three-year review (2023-2025), which examined the last third of medicinal reimbursement by mandatory health care insurance (AOMS), is expected to yield at least CHF335 million in savings overall. The last two rounds (2017-2019 and 2020-2022) generated total savings of CHF740 million, the note states.
Due to global supply shortages, the FOPH has granted waivers to price reductions for 55 critical medicines, mainly anti-infectives, to avoid market withdrawals. To strengthen security of supply, the Federal Council proposed in the second cost containment package a differentiated examination of the EAE criteria, excluding low-cost medicines from the affordability check. The legal basis was approved on March 21, 2025 and the amendment to the law will enter into force at the beginning of 2027.
