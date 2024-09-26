Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss parliament boosts education and research budget

Keystone-SDA
Parliament has agreed the Swiss budget for education and research for the next four years. Lawmakers approved slightly more funding than the government had requested.

Keystone-SDA

The government wanted to release a total of CHF 29.2 billion. This would mean annual growth of 1.6%, not adjusted for inflation.

According to the government, more was not possible for financial reasons. It had cut the growth initially requested due to tight finances.

The House of Representatives would have wanted 1.7% more funding and requested adjustments that would have resulted in a net increase of around CHF152 million.

The Senate was more cautious. On Thursday, Senators decided on a net increase of around CHF59 million. The bill is now signed and sealed.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

