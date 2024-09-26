Swiss parliament boosts education and research budget

Federal contributions for education and research are under wraps Keystone-SDA

Parliament has agreed the Swiss budget for education and research for the next four years. Lawmakers approved slightly more funding than the government had requested.

The government wanted to release a total of CHF 29.2 billion. This would mean annual growth of 1.6%, not adjusted for inflation.

According to the government, more was not possible for financial reasons. It had cut the growth initially requested due to tight finances.

The House of Representatives would have wanted 1.7% more funding and requested adjustments that would have resulted in a net increase of around CHF152 million.

The Senate was more cautious. On Thursday, Senators decided on a net increase of around CHF59 million. The bill is now signed and sealed.

