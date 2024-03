Elon Musk says Tesla factory back online after arson attack

BERLIN (Reuters) – Tesla’s European gigafactory outside Berlin is back online, Elon Musk said on Wednesday, thanking staff for their support after the plant lost power last week due to an arson attack.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Tesla Giga Berlin team and support from the community, the factory is back online,” he posted on X after a visit to the site in Gruenheide.