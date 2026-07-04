Swiss team wins gold medal at Hydrogen Grand Prix

Teams from over 20 countries competed in races featuring miniature vehicles powered by fuel cells. H2GP

The Swiss town of Bulle this week was transformed into a veritable international laboratory for hydrogen innovation. The capital of the Gruyère region hosted the world final of the Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP), which took place during Swiss Hydrogen Week.

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No fewer than 85 teams, representing over 20 countries, and nearly 400 young people from all corners of the globe competed for the world title in Bulle. This was the highlight of an educational programme running in more than 25 countries.

The five-day event was characterised by innovation, training and international exchange. The organisers said in a statement on Friday that the event confirmed the growing role of Switzerland and the canton of Fribourg as a hub for hydrogen-related technologies.

A Swiss gold medal

The competition brought together young engineers from the United States, Chile, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, who had qualified via national finals.

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Switzerland was represented by eight teams competing across four categories. Of particular note was the first-place finish by the EMF Racing Team. This team triumphed in the Prototype category – reserved for miniature vehicles powered exclusively by fuel cells – and thus became world champions.

Based in Fribourg, EMF Racing Team was formed from the merger of several key teams that have brought about major innovations and significant advances in H2GP racing over the years, the team explained on their website.

The competitors drove 1:10-scale racing cars powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which had been designed, assembled, tested and optimised by the teams themselves. Their aim was simple: to cover the greatest possible distance during an endurance race.

Engaging with the general public

In addition to the competitions, technology demonstrations, conferences and meetings between researchers, industry representatives, teachers, students and the general public were organised. Visitors were able to explore the world of hydrogen through an educational trail, presentations accessible to all, interactive demonstrations and discussions with the many experts present at the event.

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Swiss Hydrogen Week was organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Canton of Fribourg, the Fribourg School of Trades, the School of Craft and Industrial Training and the Fribourg University of Engineering and Architecture, with the support of several partners.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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