Estonia’s parliament backs new centre-right prime minister

This content was published on
1 minute

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Estonia’s parliament on Monday approved Climate Minister Kristen Michal as the country’s next prime minister, replacing Kaja Kallas who recently resigned to become the European Union’s foreign policy chief.

Michal, 49, who like Kallas is from the liberal Reform party, will lead the same centre-right majority coalition as his predecessor, together with the liberal Estonia 200 party and the Social Democrats.

The new three-party government is scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday.

