Estonia sentences Russian citizen for spying -public broadcaster

VILNIUS (Reuters) – An Estonian court has sentenced a former professor of political theory at the University of Tartu, a Russian citizen, to six years and three months in jail for spying, the country’s public broadcaster ERR reported.

Viacheslav Morozov was arrested in January and accused of gathering information about Estonia’s internal, defence and security policy, as well as people and infrastructure related to it, ERR said.

He was also accused of conveying information about Estonia’s political situation, relationships with allies, integration and social cohesion.

The head of Estonia’s Internal Security Service told ERR in January that Morozov shared information with the Russian special services.