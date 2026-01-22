Europe Stocks to Gain After Trump Pivot, AI Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks were set to extend a rally after US President Donald Trump abandoned his tariff threat against Europe, easing concerns about a renewed trade war.

Contracts for European stocks rose over 0.7% after Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on comments from Trump. US equity-index futures also advanced, signaling the rally may extend.

Global semiconductor stocks advanced as Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang’s comments at Davos helped reinforce investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade. Nvidia-supplier Disco Corp. surged 17% in Japan, while Samsung Electronics Co. advanced 1.9%. The benchmark gauge in South Korea — a bellwether for technology stocks — climbed to a new record.

The upbeat mood in stocks curbed haven demand, sending spot gold lower by 0.2%. The dollar wavered and Treasuries were a touch lower.

Risk appetite returned to equities after Trump ruled out military force and said he would refrain from imposing tariffs on Europe, citing a “framework” deal over Greenland. Investors interpreted the remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos as a sign of easing geopolitical and trade tensions.

“The framework of the Greenland deal takes down the temperature a lot, given the happenings over the weekend,” said Joe Gilbert, portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management. “Less tariffs are unequivocally a positive for markets.”

In other corners of the market, Japanese government bonds also rebounded for a second straight session.

Australia’s three-year yield rose to the highest since November 2023 after unemployment unexpectedly fell in December.

That prompted traders to boost bets the country’s central bank will be forced to raise interest rates as early as next month.

Cryptocurrencies edged lower as a US crypto market bill is likely to be delayed. Bitcoin traded around $90,000.

On Greenland, Trump didn’t detail the parameters of the so-called “framework” and it was unclear what the agreement entails. Earlier on Wednesday, Denmark also ruled out negotiations over ceding the semi-autonomous island to the US.

Trump later said he would release the specifics of the agreement shortly.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Developments on Greenland have taken equities back to their default setting: a market that wants to melt higher as optimism over a re-acceleration in growth broadens. Volatility declines show the fear premium that was built up on Tuesday has receded quickly.

— Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

“Confidence in the ‘Trump Put’ strengthened,” wrote Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd., referring to a belief that market losses of high magnitude would drive Trump to reverse course. The president’s move prompted a “rapid rebuild of risk exposure that had been cut amid political noise. Dip-buying regained traction.”

Trump’s decision marked a stark reversal for a president who has repeatedly attempted to coerce Europe over Greenland. It came after a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos.

The president’s brinkmanship over Greenland touched off a diplomatic crisis with Europe that had spooked financial markets. Earlier in the week, stocks, bonds and the dollar fell and Bitcoin plunged amid the standoff.

“Trump’s Davos speech provided some relief that the US will not be conducting any military ops to invade Greenland,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, an equity strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte. “All in all, you can say it was a fairly good outcome as far as the market is concerned.”

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has been meeting with top investors in the Middle East to line up funding for a new investment round that could total at least $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple Inc. plans to revamp Siri later this year by turning the digital assistant into the company’s first artificial intelligence chatbot, thrusting the iPhone maker into a generative AI race dominated by OpenAI and Google. Renault SA plans to reintegrate its Ampere electric vehicle and software operations as Chief Executive Officer Francois Provost reverses a strategy that sputtered due to lower-than-expected EV demand. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 2:57 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1688 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 158.73 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9585 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.6% to $0.6803 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $89,863.01 Ether fell 0.5% to $3,014.09 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Japan’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.230% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $60.75 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,816.94 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

