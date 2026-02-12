European Stocks Climb on Earnings; Treasuries Flat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks climbed on a slew of strong company reports, while US equity futures also pointed to gains on Wall Street.

The Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.5%, with EssilorLuxottica SA and Hermès International SCA among the companies rising after posting strong sales. Siemens AG gained more than 6%, while Schroders Plc jumped 30% on news Nuveen is buying the asset manager. Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.3%, while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6% to a record.

US Treasuries were trading little changed after strong jobs data on Wednesday curbed bets on interest-rate cuts and sparked a jump in yields. Traders’ attention now turns to Friday’s inflation report for further clues on the strength of the US economy and future policy moves by the Federal Reserve.

“The knee-jerk market reaction was decisively hawkish, but the headline numbers hid some underlying weakness,” wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. The end-of-week inflation numbers “could revive Fed doves and offer hope for a few rate cuts this year to support the stock rally,” she said.

The S&P 500 ended Wednesday flat after a bumpy session with real estate services stocks getting hit in the latest “AI scare trade.” The US benchmark trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 22 times, compared with about 15 times for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin slid to trade around $67,100, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index pared earlier losses. Japan’s super-long bonds extended their post-vote rally as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s historic election win soothed investor concerns about fiscal policy.

Oil rose as tensions in the Middle East outweighed concerns that there’s a supply glut growing.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump’s tariff policies suffered their strongest political blow yet with the Republican-led US House passing legislation aimed at ending the president’s levies on Canadian imports.

Corporate Highlights:

Nuveen is buying Schroders Plc in a £9.9 billion ($13.5 billion) deal, creating one of the world’s largest active asset managers with nearly $2.5 trillion of assets. EssilorLuxottica SA reported an 18% surge in fourth-quarter sales, riding a boom in demand for AI-powered glasses that far surpassed analysts’ estimates. Siemens AG raised its outlook after demand for factory automation and electrification products boosted returns to help cushion negative currency effects. Hermès sales grew on robust demand for its coveted Birkin bags, with one of the luxury industry’s most resilient players chalking up gains across all markets and most of its products. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:38 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1878 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 153.03 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8986 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3634 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $66,902.57 Ether fell 0.5% to $1,958.72 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.80% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.48% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $69.59 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $5,061.86 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Paul Dobson, Richard Henderson, Gabrielle Ng and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

