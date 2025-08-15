European Stocks Hit March High Before Alaska Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose alongside most global equity markets, amid guarded hopes that Friday’s US-Russia summit could be an initial step toward brokering a peace deal in Ukraine and thawing relations.

The Stoxx 600 advanced 0.2% toward the highest level since March. Futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, after a rally in the US benchmark stalled in the previous session as a pickup in US wholesale inflation tempered expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts. A gauge of Asian equities rose 0.6%. Brent crude steadied at around $66.50 a barrel.

US Treasuries edged higher across the curve, with yields on the policy-sensitive two-year note falling two basis points to 3.72%. The dollar weakened while the yen led most Group-of-10 currencies higher.

While a deal to end the war in Ukraine is likely still far away, “we do expect some progress in today’s meeting and a path set for further discussions,” said Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International. “If we move toward a peace deal, it would be positive for the European markets.”

In Asia, shares in Hong Kong weakened 1% after data showed China’s economy slowed in July with factory activity and retail sales disappointing, suggesting the US trade war is starting to weigh on the world’s No. 2 economy. Japanese shares gained 1.6% after the country’s economy expanded faster than expected last quarter.

Corporate News:

The Trump administration is in talks with Intel Corp. to have the US government take a stake in the beleaguered chipmaker, according to people familiar with the plan. Applied Materials Inc., the largest American producer of chipmaking gear, plunged in late trading after giving a disappointing sales and profit forecast. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. in the second quarter, sending the health insurer’s stock soaring in post-market trading. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:18 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1675 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 147.10 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1869 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3553 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $119,018.26 Ether rose 2.4% to $4,648.19 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $66.43 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,342.71 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

