European Stocks Rise With Data in Focus Before Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose as traders looked forward to a final set of US economic data that could determine the size of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.

Retailers and banking stocks led gains in Europe’s Stoxx 600, with moves in other markets muted in the countdown to the Fed’s decision. Futures for US stocks were steady.

On the eve of the Fed’s first rate cut in five years, investor attention will home in on US retail figures due later. Opinion in markets is divided between expectations that the Fed will cut by 25 or 50 basis points.

“August’s US retail sales report is, arguably, the most important of today’s releases, given that a soft print would likely see participants go ‘all-in’ on the idea of a jumbo 50 basis point Fed cut tomorrow,” wrote Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd., in a note. “Though it’s tough to imagine an equally aggressive paring of dovish bets were the data to beat expectations.”

The dollar steadied after a four-day decline, while Treasury yields edged lower as investors looked ahead to the Fed meeting outcome.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell, weighing on the regional equity index. Concern continued about weakness in China’s economy. Disappointing data over the weekend may add pressure on the authorities to ramp up fiscal and monetary stimulus if the nation is to reach this year’s growth target.

Trading in China, Taiwan and South Korea was shut for public holidays.

The yen was steady after strengthening beyond 140 per dollar for the first time since July 2023 on Monday, as the Japanese currency extended its rally from the weakest point in nearly 38 years in July.

The yen has been steadily appreciating due to market expectations that the interest rate differential between the US and Japan will narrow further leading to a decline in the export-heavy Japanese equities.

The upcoming Bank of Japan meeting may affect sentiment toward Japanese shares and, “should Ueda indicate an October rate hike is possible, USD/JPY and the Nikkei will likely come under renewed selling pressure,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia Pty Ltd.

The BOJ is expected to stay on hold on Friday after raising rates twice this year with all 53 economists surveyed by Bloomberg said Ueda’s board will leave the benchmark rate at 0.25% when its two-day meeting concludes.

In commodities, gold remained near record levels, with traders betting bullion will benefit from a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields following the Fed decision. Oil edged higher.

Key events this week:

Germany ZEW, Tuesday

US business inventories, industrial production, retail sales, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US US Conf. Board leading index, initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday

FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

Euro-zone consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 8:14 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1117

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 140.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0995 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3201

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $58,579.36

Ether rose 1.2% to $2,301.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.61%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.09%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.73%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $73.08 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

