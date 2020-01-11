Print See in other languages: 6 See in other languages: 6 Languages: 6 Arabic (ar)الأب جيرالد في نيجيريا Spanish (es)El padre Gérald en Nigeria French (fr)Père Gérald au Nigeria Italian (it) Padre Gérald in Nigeria Portuguese (pt)Padre Gérald na Nigéria Chinese (zh)杰拉尔德神父在尼日利亚 Father Gerald in Nigeria Father Gerald returns to Nigeria in summer 2019, after ten years of priesthood, and arrives in the city of Enugu, near Agbani, in the southeast of the country. As soon as he arrived in his home village, Father Gerald gets himself a haircut. Woman next to a 'keke', the Nigerian version of a rickshaw. A boy wearing a military helmet in Enugu and Father Gerald in the rain. Open-air landfill in Enugu. Father Gerald with a group of Catholic nuns belonging to various orders. Igbo woman, an ethnic group with a Catholic majority, in the city of Enugu. In Agbani, Father Gerald prays at the grave of his mother, who died in 2014. Family outside the Catholic church of San Bartolomeo in Agbani. Igbo boy during mass in Agbani and Father Gerald with the wife of one of his older brothers. Igbo marriage in the Catholic parish of Awhun, Enugu state. The altar of the church of San Bartolomeo in Agbani and a boy amidst traffic in Enugu. Igbo wedding in the Catholic parish of Awhun. Students at Army Day High School in Enugu. Gallery Father Gerald