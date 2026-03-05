Bern and Brussels sign deal on air passenger data exchange

Air passenger data: Berne and Brussels sign an agreement Keystone-SDA

In Brussels on Thursday Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans and European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner signed a deal to share flight passenger data.

Français fr Données des passagers aériens: Berne et Bruxelles signent un accord Original Read more: Données des passagers aériens: Berne et Bruxelles signent un accord

The data exchanged will be used to “track down terrorists and fight crime”, declared Jans at a press conference with EU Commissioner of Migration Brunner before the signing of the text. This agreement will make the lives of Swiss and European citizens “safer”, said Brunner.

The agreement governs the transfer of data from European Union (EU) airlines to Switzerland, as well as the processing and exchange of data between competent national authorities, as the Swiss government specified last November when it approved the treaty.

As far as data security is concerned, there are clear rules, added Jans, who also took part in a ministerial meeting of the Schengen member states in Brussels. Protection mechanisms are built in, he assured.

Entry into force early 2027

The legal basis for data processing by the Swiss authorities was established by Parliament last year. At that time, the Federal Chambers adopted the Air Passenger Data Act. Part of this text has already been in force since January 1. According to the federal government, the other provisions should come into force by the end of 2026.

The agreement reached with Brussels still has to be ratified by the EU. This requires the approval of the European Parliament and the Council of Member States. The Swiss government is aiming for entry into force at the beginning of 2027.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

