The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Foreign Affairs

Asylum in Switzerland: the most important figures at a glance

Children playing
Keystone / Urs Flueeler
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Asylum in Switzerland: the most important figures at a glance
Listening: Asylum in Switzerland: the most important figures at a glance

In Ukraine, the war is driving millions of people from their homes. The Taliban are in power in Afghanistan, forcing many to flee. Around the world, the effects of the climate catastrophe are driving millions of people to migrate to safer countries.

This content was published on
3 minutes
SRF Data

When disasters happen in the world, Switzerland also feels the impact as a country of refuge. But who comes and who is allowed to stay?

To answer these questions, Swiss public broadcaster SRF publishes a series of monthly updated graphicsExternal link showing the most important developments in Switzerland as a country of refuge.

Who is currently in the asylum process?

Imagine the asylum process as a huge hall with counters. Anyone who applies for asylum in Switzerland enters this hall – and often only leaves it years later with a decision.

The number of people currently in the asylum system in Switzerland is higher than it has been for decades. This is due to the Ukrainians who arrived in Switzerland in February 2022.

External Content

The vast majority of Ukrainians are granted S protection statusExternal link. This means they are granted immediate temporary protection and do not have to go through an asylum procedure. This is why they do not appear in the following charts.

How many new asylum applications are submitted each month?

The number of new asylum applications per month provides an important indication of how the situation in the asylum sector is developing. The data has been published monthly by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) since 2013. The figures have been published annually since 1994.

External Content

The Kosovo war in 1998/1999 and the European refugee crisis at the end of 2015, which resulted in a sharp increase in asylum-seekers in Switzerland, are clearly recognisable.

Where do the people who apply for asylum come from?

Many of the ten countries from which most refugees currently come are involved in regional conflicts.

Another reason why some nationalities seek asylum in Switzerland more than others is the existing diaspora.

Click on the table header to re-sort the table.

External Content

Which asylum applications are granted and when?

In simple terms, there are three possible answers to an asylum application.

  • The application is granted and the refugee receives recognised refugee status.
  • The application is rejected and the refugee is deported.
  • The application is rejected, but the refugee is allowed to stay temporarily because removal is not reasonable for humanitarian reasons, for example because there is a threat of torture or war in the country of origin. However, these reasons may change or be cancelled over time.

While certain nationalities have little chance of being granted asylum, for others it varies from case to case.

External Content

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

More

Asylum in Switzerland

Anyone can apply for asylum in Switzerland, but applicants must prove or at least credibly demonstrate their refugee status.

Read more: Asylum in Switzerland

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR