Bern and Prague insist on European cohesion during state visit
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Czech President Petr Pavel's two-day state visit to Switzerland has ended with a plea for better cooperation among European countries.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Speaking to the media after official talks on Wednesday, Swiss President Viola Amherd emphasised the importance of European cooperation.

“We are living in uncertain times, the world has become more diffuse, more complex and more dangerous.” As this will not change in the foreseeable future, it is all the more important to strengthen cohesion in Europe, said Amherd.

Cooperation on security

According to Amherd, this includes cooperation in the area of security. “We have threats that do not stop at national borders.” Cooperation with NATO must therefore be intensified – without giving up neutrality.

At the same time, every European country must work towards strengthening the defense capabilities of its own army. Too little has been invested in security in recent decades. “Countries in Europe must do more.”

Czech President Pavel called for a US and European reconstruction plan for Ukraine along the lines of the Marshall Plan. This should give the people in the war-torn country prospects. The system for Ukrainian refugees abroad should ensure that these people are not lost to their country.

Pavel insisted on cooperation between countries with democratic structures. The line of confrontation no longer ran between East and West, but between democratic and autocratic regimes of various types, he said. These states, which in turn supported each other, must be confronted.

Pavel began his visit on Tuesday. He and President Amherd jointly opened a Swiss-Czech economic forum at ETH Zurich. They then visited the Spiez Laboratory and the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse) in Thun.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

