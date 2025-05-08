Switzerland says pushbacks at border by Germany are unlawful

Switzerland considers Germany's planned systematic pushbacks at the border to be contrary to existing law. Bern regrets that Berlin has taken these measures without first going through a consultation process.

The Swiss authorities are monitoring the consequences and considering possible action, the Federal Department of Justice and Police wrote on X on Wednesday. Bern expects that the cross-border movement of people and goods will not be hindered by the pushbacks.

“Citizens of both countries must be able to continue to cross the border freely on their way to work,” the department said. Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans has proposed a meeting at the ministerial level, but has not yet received a response.

Germany’s new interior minister, Alexander Dobrindt, wants to curb illegal immigration by increasing the number of police officers at Germany’s land borders and tightening the rules. A few hours after taking office, Dobrindt announced that in future asylum-seekers could also be turned back at the border.

