Switzerland says pushbacks at border by Germany are unlawful
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland says pushbacks at border by Germany are unlawful
Switzerland considers Germany's planned systematic pushbacks at the border to be contrary to existing law. Bern regrets that Berlin has taken these measures without first going through a consultation process.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Berna: respingimenti sistematici tedeschi contrari alla legge
Original
The Swiss authorities are monitoring the consequences and considering possible action, the Federal Department of Justice and Police wrote on X on Wednesday. Bern expects that the cross-border movement of people and goods will not be hindered by the pushbacks.
“Citizens of both countries must be able to continue to cross the border freely on their way to work,” the department said. Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans has proposed a meeting at the ministerial level, but has not yet received a response.
Germany’s new interior minister, Alexander Dobrindt, wants to curb illegal immigration by increasing the number of police officers at Germany’s land borders and tightening the rules. A few hours after taking office, Dobrindt announced that in future asylum-seekers could also be turned back at the border.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/gw
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Climate solutions
Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants
French authorities order Nestlé to remove its filtration system
This content was published on
Authorities in the south of France have served formal notice to Nestlé Waters, a subsidiary of the Swiss food giant, to "withdraw within two months" its microfiltration system for its Perrier mineral water.
Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID
This content was published on
The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.