Swiss Council of Europe head promotes Ukraine and democracy

In his first public speech to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday, former Swiss government minister Alain Berset outlined his vision as the new Secretary General. He focused on human rights, Ukraine, democracy and European values.

Russia must be held accountable for its crimes in Ukraine following the military invasion, Berset emphasised to the parliamentarians of the Council of Europe. Europe would support Ukraine in preserving its freedom and independence as well as in its reconstruction.

Russia’s representatives were not present in Strasbourg, as the aggressor was expelled from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia’s membership of the Council of Europe was finally withdrawn in March 2022.

Berset warned of a division of societies in Europe in the face of controversial issues such as war or climate change. Democracy is on the retreat worldwide, including in Europe. Yet this continent can look back with pride on more than 70 years of history and has key values to defend, such as freedom, human rights, peace, security, stability, prosperity, women’s rights and the protection of minorities.

That is why it is important to preserve and strengthen unity among the peoples of Europe so that the “European family” can continue to cultivate dialogue in respect of diversity, Berset said. However, Europe must also be able to offer prospects for the future.

The Strasbourg-based Council of Europe was founded in 1949 and consists of 46 member states with more than 700 million citizens. The Council of Europe’s core tasks include advocating human rights, safeguarding democratic principles, protecting the basic principles of the rule of law, promoting economic and social progress and supporting environmental protection and nature conservation in Europe.

