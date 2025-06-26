Switzerland plans to tighten S-status permits for Ukrainians

In future, S-status refugee permits should only be granted by Switzerland to persons from Ukrainian regions where life and limb are concretely threatened, the government proposes.

In addition, persons with S-status would only be allowed to stay in Ukraine for 15 days per year. The executive thus intends to implement three parliamentary measures to this effect and today put these proposals up for consultation.

In the future, if the government’s proposals are formally adopted, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) will distinguish between ‘safe’ and ‘non-secure’ regions for the granting of S-status protection. According to a current assessment by SEM, intense fighting is not taking place in several western regions of Ukraine.

Therefore, persons residing in these areas who come to Switzerland will only be granted S-status in exceptional cases.

As the security situation in Ukraine is constantly changing, the regions defined as ‘safe’ can be adjusted at any time. Persons excluded from S-status will still be able to apply for asylum in Switzerland, it is further stated.

Geographical limitation

With this geographical limitation of the circle of persons who can be granted S-status, the Federal Council is implementing a motion that was accepted by parliament in the 2024 winter session.

If the S-status is extended in the autumn of 2025, the Federal Council will adapt its general decision on the granting of provisional protection accordingly, after consultation with the cantons, relief organisations and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The Federal Council also intends to continue to coordinate closely with the EU.

Restricted travel to Ukraine

By adjusting the practice regarding the permitted length of stay in the country of origin or provenance, the Federal Council is implementing parliamentary two motions, which were accepted in the 2024 winter session. SEM will be able to revoke S-status if a person has stayed in Ukraine repeatedly or for a long period.

In future, persons with S-status will be allowed to stay in their home country for a maximum of 15 days per year. Currently, 15 days per quarter are allowed. This adjustment is in line with the amendment to the Federal Act on Foreigners and their Integration decided by Parliament in 2021, which prohibits travel abroad for provisionally admitted persons, persons in need of protection and asylum seekers.

The consultation on the implementing ordinances required for the entry into force of this amendment and the envisaged derogation provisions will be launched at the end of October 2025, it is still stated.

Statute S is not provisional admission

The Federal Council intends, for the time being, to renounce a revision of the law aimed at equating the protective S-status with provisional admission. In its opinion, it will only be appropriate to draw up such a draft after experience has been gained with the withdrawal of the S-status for persons from Ukraine.

Regardless of this, the government intends to eliminate existing differences in gainful employment in order to further promote the employment rate of persons with S-protection status. Consultation on this preliminary draft ended on 2 June 2025.

