Council of Europe warns against excluding Ukraine and Europe from peace talks

Man in front of flag
Former Swiss minister Alain Berset is now Secretary General of the Council of Europe. Keystone-SDA
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has spoken out against the exclusion of Ukraine and Europe from possible peace negotiations. Without Ukraine and Europe on board, peace will never be stable, Berset told Swiss public television, SRF.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Peace must be just and, if possible, last forever, Berset told SRF on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference. The broadcaster aired the interview on Saturday morning.

There are concerns that Europe and Ukraine could be bypassed in peace talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it is clear that Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table in possible peace talks between his country and Russia. Zelensky announced this on Platform X on Saturday night. Europe, the US and Ukraine must coordinate a unified defense and security strategy with a clear action plan prior to any negotiations, Zelensky continued.

