FIFA announces Gaza ‘partnership’ with Peace Council
The Swiss-based world football governing body FIFA plans to support projects in Gaza as part of United States President Donald Trump's Peace Council.
“Everyone must support peace”, said FIFA president Gianni Infantino at a meeting in Washington. In his speech, Infantino announced “a real partnership” between FIFA and the “Peace Council”.
Infantino “will bring stars to the region”, said Trump in his speech at the opening of the meeting. Trump added that FIFA would help raise $75 million for football-related projects in Gaza.
Such measures would include the construction of sports fields and a stadium for up to 25,000 spectators in the Gaza Strip.
Translated from French with AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
