Switzerland edges closer to CHF96m Ukraine reconstruction package

The Swiss Senate has approved a CHF96.11 million credit that will help finance the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine.

The money will go to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is the main institutional investor in Ukraine, explained parliamentarian Franziska Roth.

While €91.97 million euros will actually be disbursed, the remainder will constitute reserves for exchange rate fluctuations.

Given the EBRD’s business model, each euro of additional capital will generate approximately six euros of loans. As a result, Ukraine will benefit from capitalization to the tune of some €24 billion in total until 2032.

The Senate gave its approval by 36 votes to two. It also agreed by 21 votes to 19 that the bank should extend its activities, on a limited and gradual basis, to sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq.

The House of Representatives has yet to give its verdict.

