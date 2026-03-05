First Swiss diesel generators arrive in Ukraine
The first 17 of around 70 diesel generators that Switzerland is supplying in response to the worst energy crisis in Ukraine since the Russian invasion arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. All of the diesel generators should be in Ukraine by the end of March.
The diesel generators procured by Swiss companies are being loaded onto lorries and have been gradually leaving Switzerland since February 20, according to a statement issued by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Wednesday evening. The shipments have been arriving in Ukraine since February 24.
Some 18 larger gas‑fired power units are to follow gradually. Extensive preparatory work is required for them at their destination in order to ensure effective operation.
The plan follows a request from the Ukrainian government made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January.
The federal government approved the aid package for the delivery of urgently needed energy goods to Ukraine on February 11.
The up to CHF32 million ($40.9 million) required for purchasing the material, transport and coordination will come from the existing budget of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) as part of the Ukraine country programme. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is responsible for the organisational and logistical implementation.
For more than four years Russia has been bombarding Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones, striking both military and civilian targets. Russia has also been deliberately destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during a particularly cold winter.
