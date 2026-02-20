The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss aid to Ukraine amounts to more than CHF6 billion

Four years of war in Ukraine: the federal government provides this aid
Four years of war in Ukraine: the federal government provides this aid Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has provided more than CHF6 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss aid to Ukraine amounts to more than CHF6 billion
Listening: Swiss aid to Ukraine amounts to more than CHF6 billion
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Financial aid, both in Ukraine and in Switzerland, will continue to flow in the coming years, the Swiss government has promised.

Since the start of the Russian invasion four years ago, around half of the Ukrainian population has been dependent on humanitarian aid.

+ Read our coverage of the Ukraine conflict

From the beginning of the invasion until the end of last year, Switzerland has provided a total of CHF6.08 billion in aid to the people affected by the war in Ukraine, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) said in response to a Keystone-SDA enquiry.

+ Why Switzerland is cautious about using Russian funds to finance Ukraine

Switzerland will continue to play a leading role in providing aid to Ukraine in the future. Between 2025 and 2036, a total of CHF5 billion has been earmarked for this purpose as part of the Ukraine country programme.

More

Translated from German with AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR