Switzerland to deliver generators as Ukraine’s energy crisis worsens
Swiss companies are set to send power modules and high‑output generators to Ukraine over the coming weeks.
The Swiss government has approved an aid package worth up to CHF32 million ($41.6 million) to support the country as it struggles with a severe energy crisis.
The plan follows a request from the Ukrainian government made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Ukraine is facing its most severe energy crisis since the war began, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, said on Wednesday.
The aid package includes 18 gas‑fired power units, complete with the required equipment and consumables, as well as up to 80 diesel generators of various capacities. The first batch of equipment is already being prepared and is expected to be shipped as soon as possible.
The Federal Council’s delegate for Ukraine will oversee the operation. The CHF32 million needed will come from a budget line at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) earmarked for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
