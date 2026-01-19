The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
How to speak Davosian – for beginners

How to speak Davosian – for beginners
Switzerland has four official languages, but regular visitors to Davos have mastered a fifth: a form of English that is rich in possibility, ambition and occasional wisdom.

Henry Mance, Financial Times

Although this Davos dialect is initially even harder on the ears than Swiss German, it can become second nature, given enough practice and self-delusion.

We are pleased to provide the following guide, in order to aid cross-cultural dialogue, and prevent embarrassing misunderstandings:

DavosianEnglish
The need for an impartial platform for dialogue has never been greaterWe will always find an excuse to do Davos
Davos is in the heart of EuropeDavos is in the middle of nowhere
The theme of this year’s gathering is A Spirit of DialogueThe idiots are in charge, so we have to speak to them
It’s great to be here!I just spent two hours on a minibus and slipped over on the pavement
Is this your first Davos?Are you too unimportant to talk to?
Our excitement about the energy transition does not mean that we reject tested technologiesMy company is looking to invest billions in Venezuelan oil
President Trump set out an innovative vision for America’s relations with fast-growing economiesThe president gave a rambling speech in which he appeared to confuse Cameroon and Cambodia
Humanity has just entered a new era of possibilityIt is January
Davos is just the perfect place to get some distance from the day-to-dayI have just announced mass lay-offs and needed to escape the office
I heard your session went well!I did not watch your session
This is the first forum since our founder Klaus Schwab stepped downWe finally got rid of him
My sense is that leaders are ready to deliver the benefits of this reimagined moment at scaleI work for McKinsey
I am going to the AI Leadership lunchI am so hungry I will do anything for food
We are truly entering the era of mini-lateralismOnce a year, my communications team makes me use these words
This is the moment of IndiaI would like some clients from India
In a change to our previous schedule, the president will be joining us by videolinkHe was worried about being abducted by US special forces
Are you on LinkedIn?I want to talk to someone else now
It’s not about less regulation, it’s about smarter regulationIt’s about less regulation
What makes Davos valuable are the peopleThere are no minerals here. Seriously, Mr Trump, we have nothing
Excuse me, I have a scheduled catch-up with my strategy headI am going for my 3pm nap, or I will pass out during cocktails
Here are my three predictions for 2026The next sentences to come out of my mouth will either be banal or wrong
I have come across such inspiring viewsI have just been skiing
Are you going to Matthew Freud’s party?I need someone to get me into Matthew Freud’s party

Knowledge of the Davos dialect should not be taken lightly. It is a powerful tool, whose use will inevitably lead to thousands of LinkedIn requests, invitations to networking meditation sessions, and opportunities to invest in the world’s first blockchain-powered, quantum-ready dating apps.

Whether the dialect is powerful enough to ensure the Davos-related expenses on your corporate credit card are approved – well, that is another matter.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025

Foreign Affairs

Davos turns into 'Little America'

As the weeklong annual meeting of the WEF starts in Davos, an explainer on what everyone will be talking about.

Read more: Davos turns into ‘Little America’


