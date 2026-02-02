Swiss foreign minister travels to Ukraine as chair of OSCE
Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis has travelled to Ukraine for talks. The Kyev visit is linked to Switzerland's role as chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Cassis announced the trip in a post on Platform X on Monday. He is in Kyev to reaffirm the OSCE’s role as a platform for dialogue and the organisation’s willingness to support efforts to achieve lasting peace on the basis of international law.
+ Read more: can OSCE retain its relevancy?
The post was accompanied by a photo showing Cassis, his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu at Kyiv railway station.
Cassis had already announced during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January that he wanted to take on a mediating role in the war in Ukraine as chair of the OSCE.
Depending on how the situation develops, he plans to travel to Kyev, Moscow and Washington, he said at the time.
More
Swiss foreign minister says Ukraine crisis should strengthen OSCE
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.