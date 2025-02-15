Swiss president reacts to US vice president’s speech in Munich

Karin Keller-Sutter not surprised by Vance's speech in Munich Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

For Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, the Munich Security Conference was marked by uncertainty over the course of US foreign policy. It became clear that the US Vice President intends to leave the Ukrainian issue to US President Trump.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Karin Keller-Sutter pas surprise par le discours de Vance à Munich Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter pas surprise par le discours de Vance à Munich

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The atmosphere at the Munich conference was similar to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Keller-Sutter told Keystone ATS on Friday. There, too, no one on the European side had access to US foreign policy decision-making processes. The 2025 edition of the WEF took place just after Trump took office on January 20.

US Vice President JD Vance gave a speech on Friday at the security conference. However, he hardly spoke on foreign and security policy issues, but attacked internal decisions by European countries, particularly Germany.

In his view, freedom of expression is too restricted. In his view, “firewalls” such as those erected against the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party are unjustified.

Meeting with Costa and Rutte

Before his speech, rumors were circulating that Vance might announce a withdrawal of American troops from Europe.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, was not surprised by the emphasis placed by the American vice president in his speech: “I was prepared for it. It was clear from the start that he wouldn’t want to talk about Ukraine.”

More

More How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland This content was published on US President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders that disrupt global politics and business as usual. What does this mean for Switzerland? Read more: How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

On the sidelines of the Munich conference, the Swiss president held talks with EU Foreign Affairs Representative Antonio Costa, his German counterpart Jörg Kukies, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu. According to Keller-Sutter, the subject of the meeting was Switzerland’s chairmanship of the OSCE in 2026.

Defense Minister Viola Amherd was also in Munich on Friday, where among other things she met the European Commissioner for Defense Policy Andrius Kubilius, she reported on Platform X.

Amherd also commented on Trump’s plans to negotiate directly with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Ukraine must not be ignored, she told SRF radio. “In peace negotiations, all parties – both Russia and Ukraine – must be represented so that we can move forward.”

Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.