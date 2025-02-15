Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss president reacts to US vice president’s speech in Munich

Karin Keller-Sutter not surprised by Vance's speech in Munich
Karin Keller-Sutter not surprised by Vance's speech in Munich Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss president reacts to US vice president’s speech in Munich
Listening: Swiss president reacts to US vice president’s speech in Munich

For Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, the Munich Security Conference was marked by uncertainty over the course of US foreign policy. It became clear that the US Vice President intends to leave the Ukrainian issue to US President Trump.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The atmosphere at the Munich conference was similar to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Keller-Sutter told Keystone ATS on Friday. There, too, no one on the European side had access to US foreign policy decision-making processes. The 2025 edition of the WEF took place just after Trump took office on January 20.

US Vice President JD Vance gave a speech on Friday at the security conference. However, he hardly spoke on foreign and security policy issues, but attacked internal decisions by European countries, particularly Germany.

In his view, freedom of expression is too restricted. In his view, “firewalls” such as those erected against the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party are unjustified.

Meeting with Costa and Rutte

Before his speech, rumors were circulating that Vance might announce a withdrawal of American troops from Europe.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, was not surprised by the emphasis placed by the American vice president in his speech: “I was prepared for it. It was clear from the start that he wouldn’t want to talk about Ukraine.”

More
Donald Trump portrait

More

How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

This content was published on US President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders that disrupt global politics and business as usual. What does this mean for Switzerland?

Read more: How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

On the sidelines of the Munich conference, the Swiss president held talks with EU Foreign Affairs Representative Antonio Costa, his German counterpart Jörg Kukies, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu. According to Keller-Sutter, the subject of the meeting was Switzerland’s chairmanship of the OSCE in 2026.

Defense Minister Viola Amherd was also in Munich on Friday, where among other things she met the European Commissioner for Defense Policy Andrius Kubilius, she reported on Platform X.

Amherd also commented on Trump’s plans to negotiate directly with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Ukraine must not be ignored, she told SRF radio. “In peace negotiations, all parties – both Russia and Ukraine – must be represented so that we can move forward.”

Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
144 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Precious metals stolen from watch supplier in Le Locle

More

Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

This content was published on Thieves raided the factory of the Swiss watch supplier Werthanor in Le Locle in northwestern Switzerland on Thursday morning. They fled across the border to France with precious metals.

Read more: Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR