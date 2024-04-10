Neutral Switzerland joins European Sky Shield defence project

Germany deployed Patriot long-range air defence system is seen at Vilnius airport for security during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Up to 12,000 officers and soldiers will be responsible for security during the NATO summit in Vilnius, July 11-12. KEYSTONE/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Switzerland's Federal Council on Wednesday approved the country's participation in the European Sky Shield Initiative air defence umbrella, designed to build an integrated air and missile defence system across Europe.

2 minutes

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Miranda Murray, Reuters

The European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) is a common air defence scheme set up by Germany in 2022 to boost European air defence, an issue that has come into sharper focus since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Switzerland had signed a declaration of intent to join the programme in July last year. Several countries, including non-NATO members, have signed up to the project including Germany, Britain and Finland.

+Switzerland to join European air defence Sky Shield system

The initiative aims to cut costs for countries by coordinating their procurement of air and missile defence systems such as the Patriot missile system. It also aims to enable cooperation in training, maintenance and logistics.

“Even after the signing of the membership declaration, Switzerland remains free to decide where and to which extent it plans to participate in ESSI and which ground-to-air defence systems it plans to acquire,” the Federal Council said in a statement.

Neutral Switzerland has come under increasing pressure from its European neighbours since Russia’s invasion in February 2022 to support Ukraine militarily by allowing the re-export of Swiss-made armaments.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

Sign up to get daily news from Switzerland, directly in your inbox.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative