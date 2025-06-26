Switzerland concerned about Russian satellite interference

Switzerland and 29 European states are very concerned about deliberate interference from Russia on satellite communications and satellite radio navigation signals.

On Thursday in Geneva, they denounced a serious violation of international law.

Before the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Switzerland supported a joint declaration calling on the ITU to take action. Since 2023, and with increasing intensity over the past year, “systematic and targeted jamming” and interference have affected European civil satellite networks, the countries complained.

These “harmful” manoeuvres have been identified from several Russian cities and from Crimea, a region annexed by Moscow. This interference compromises public safety, as well as the safety of air and sea navigation, the statement said.

The situation deteriorated considerably in June, according to these countries. Almost the entire territory of Poland and Lithuania has been affected. Other countries are also affected.

This interference violates ITU regulations and undermines confidence between Member States, the statement added. It deplores the fact that the efforts of several international organisations, including the ITU, and countries to engage in dialogue with Russia “have been ignored or have not led to any change”.

Complaints were lodged with an ITU committee. The states that have associated themselves with the declaration also denounce the fact that no credible response has come from Russia.

The ITU Council must “recognise the seriousness” of this interference and respond to preserve the credibility and security of telecommunications in the various countries, they added.

