Swiss defence minister launches probe into alleged spy links with Russia

The SRF report highlights alleged illegal data transfer by the Federal Intelligence Service via the Russian cyber security company Kaspersky to Russian intelligence services, including the GRU military intelligence service. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister has launched an investigation into the alleged disclosure of sensitive information by the cyber division of the Federal Intelligence Service to Russia. According to Swiss public radio, SRF, this took place between 2015 and 2020.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de VBS leitet Administrativuntersuchung zu NDB-Russland-Kontakten ein Original Read more: VBS leitet Administrativuntersuchung zu NDB-Russland-Kontakten ein

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

SRF based its information released on Wednesday on a secret report by the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). This allegedly mentions illegal data transfer by the FIS via the Russian cyber security company Kaspersky to Russian intelligence services, including the GRU military intelligence service. Other intelligence services are said to have warned the Swiss intelligence service about this.

More

More Russian mission installs more ‘spy’ antennas in Geneva, Swiss TV report claims This content was published on Russian spies are strengthening their presence in Geneva, according to a report by Swiss public television, RTS. Russian officials have placed new satellite dishes on their diplomatic buildings without authorisation. Read more: Russian mission installs more ‘spy’ antennas in Geneva, Swiss TV report claims

There has been speculation in the past that Kaspersky has cooperated with Kremlin and its secret services on various occasions. The company, with which the FIS cooperated, has been rejected by various foreign governments for years.

For Martin Pfister, a functioning intelligence service is of central importance for the protection and security of Switzerland, “especially in the current global situation, which is characterised by uncertainty”, the defence ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

More

More Swiss intelligence agency ‘hobbled by staff disputes’ This content was published on Problems at Switzerland’s intelligence agency have left their mark. Read more: Swiss intelligence agency ‘hobbled by staff disputes’

The Swiss minister has therefore initiated an administrative enquiry with an external, independent body. This will examine whether the measures from previous investigations have been implemented. In the past few days, Pfister has informed the other six members of the Federal Council, relevant parliamentary committees and the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO).

Investigations already underway

According to the FIS, three investigations into the “incidents in the former cyber division” from 2015 to 2020 were conducted and concluded.

More

More Spying game: what does the Swiss intelligence service do? This content was published on The Federal Intelligence Service is better known for embarrassing gaffes than for bloody missions. Ten FAQs about the FIS. Read more: Spying game: what does the Swiss intelligence service do?

In 2021, following an internal probe, the FIS said it initiated a reorganisation of its cyber division. This included a new division of tasks, a fundamental overhaul of practices in the procurement of cyber data, an expansion of control mechanisms and new management. The FIS was comprehensively reorganised from March 1, 2024.

The FIS says it regrets that SRF, by publishing the contents of the classified FIS report, is deliberately causing potentially far-reaching consequences for the work of the FIS. The ministry’s arguments are supported by a court-ordered super-provisional measure, which SRF disregarded with its reporting, it adds.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch