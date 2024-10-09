Kosovo Serbs to be allowed visa-free entry to Switzerland for short stays

Holders of a Serbian biometric passport can travel to the Schengen area without a visa. But this doesn’t applied to those with a passport issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate in Belgrade. Keystone

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Kosovo Serbs will be able to travel to Switzerland for stays of up to 90 days without a visa.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it would adopt the new European Union (EU) regulations.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since December 2009, holders of a Serbian biometric passport have been able to travel to the Schengen area without a visa. However, this exemption has not applied to those with a passport issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate in Belgrade until now.

The Coordination Directorate processes passport applications from Serbs living in Kosovo, as well as members of their diaspora abroad. Holders of these passports are currently the only individuals in the Western Balkans who still require a visa to enter the Schengen area, even for short stays.

More

More ‘Swiss diplomacy in Kosovo is not very visible’ This content was published on Swiss historian Oliver Jens Schmitt discusses the situation in Kosovo and the failures of Switzerland and other Western countries. Read more: ‘Swiss diplomacy in Kosovo is not very visible’

On September 18, the EU decided to exempt these individuals from visa requirements as of October 13. The Swiss government has chosen to follow this decision, as announced in a statement. Switzerland is obligated to implement changes related to the Schengen acquis.

Serbian nationals will still need a visa if they wish to take up paid employment in Switzerland. As nationals of a third country, they can only obtain a work permit if they are highly skilled and if their prospective employer has been unable to find suitable workers in the Swiss labour market or within the EU or EFTA member states.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.