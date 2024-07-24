Swiss NGO offices in Ukraine hit by Russian strike

On Wednesday morning, the offices of the Swiss Foundation for Demining (FSD) were struck by a Russian missile in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.

The building was severely damaged, but no staff from the Geneva-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) were injured or killed, according to the FSD.

The building, as well as vehicles and equipment, sustained significant damage, the FSD said in a statement to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The organisation says it is “deeply saddened” by the strike. It is taking immediate steps to ensure the safety of its staff and support those affected. It is assessing the damage and working on a plan to resume operations “as quickly as possible”.

