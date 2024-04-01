Swiss police stop Eritrean brawl with water cannons, two wounded

Skirmishes between rival Eritrean groups in canton Solothurn late Sunday left two people wounded.

Police intervened with water cannons and tear gas to prevent the situation from escalating in the commune of Gerlafingen.

According to a statement released late last night by cantonal law enforcement, 350 supporters of Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki were gathered at a restaurant in Gerlafingen for a party. Armed with stones, iron bars and sticks, about 180 of their compatriots, who are critical of the ruling regime, went to the venue to disrupt the event.

The police, already present even before the opponents arrived, quickly stepped in, preventing a broader brawl. One officer, struck by a rock, was slightly injured, as was an Eritrean woman.

A total of 60 police officers, including from canton Bern, participated in the operation. Several people were checked, but none were arrested. The Eritrean regime supporters concluded their demonstration in the evening.

+ Explainer on clashes among Eritreans in Switzerland

Violence between Eritreans of different political factions is not uncommon in Switzerland and Europe. Last September, for example, clashes in Opfikon, canton Zurich, left a dozen people injured, some of them seriously.

