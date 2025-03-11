Swiss war materiel exports fell by 5% in 2024

Switzerland exported less war materiel last year. A total of CHF664.7 million ($757 million) worth of military equipment was exported to 60 countries based on licences issued by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

This corresponds to a decrease of 5% compared to 2023.

In contrast, total exports of goods from Switzerland rose by 4% last year, as reported by the SECO on Tuesday.

The five main buyer countries of Swiss war materiel in 2024 were Germany with deliveries worth CHF203.8 million, followed by the US with CHF76.1 million, Italy with CHF50.6 million, Sweden with CHF42.0 million and Romania with CHF38.5 million.

Major transactions included exports of various types of ammunition and ammunition components to Germany, armored vehicles and their components to Germany and Romania, components for fighter aircraft to the US and components for guns to Italy.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

