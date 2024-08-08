Switzerland condemns Israeli minister’s starvation remarks

Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli finance minister, pictured in July 2023. Associated Press

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland followed the EU, France and the UK in condemning recent remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said starving the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip “might be justified and moral”.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Starving civilians deliberately is a war crime. The latest remarks of Minister Smotrich are unacceptable. We expect the Israeli government to comply with IHL [international humanitarian law]”, the Swiss foreign ministry wrote on social media platform X on Thursday.

Addressing a conference on the future of the Gaza Strip, the far-right Israeli minister said on Monday that “no one in the world will allow us to starve two million people, even though it might be justified and moral in order to free the [Israeli] hostages” who have been held there since the Hamas attacks last October 7.

We are “bringing in humanitarian aid because we have no choice. We are in a situation that requires international legitimacy to conduct this war”, Smotrich added.

+ Read more: our coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian war

The remarks sparked outrage in the international community. The European Union strongly condemned them on Wednesday, calling on the Israeli government to “unequivocally distance itself” from the statements.

For its part, France expressed its “deep dismay at the scandalous remarks”, according to a foreign ministry spokesman. France also called on the Israeli government to firmly condemn the comments.

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy wrote on X that “there can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks”, and called on “the wider Israeli government retract and condemn them”.

“The deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime,” Lammy wrote.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.